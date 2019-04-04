Police looking for 2 males accused of stealing phones from Fast Wireless

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police are on the lookout for two males accused of robbing the Fast Wireless on N Foster Drive.
The Baton Rouge Police Department say the two men entered the store, located at 3328 N Foster Dr., around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, kicked over a glass display case, stole multiple cell phones, and fled the store on foot.
The suspects are described as follows:
SUSPECT 1
- Black male
- Black pants
- Black Adidas hoodie
- Backpack
SUSPECT 2
- Black male
- All black clothing
- Pink backpack
Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to call BRPD’s Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
