Pierre the Pelican helps announcer’s boyfriend with Kiss Cam proposal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Everyone who’s been to a NBA game is familiar with the Kiss Cam.
While the announcer looked around for cute couples in the Smoothie King Center during Wednesday night’s Pelicans game, her boyfriend arranged a surprise that got the crowd cheering for her.
The announcer’s boyfriend, with the help of Pierre the Pelican, planned a proposal for the announcer.
When the camera’s turned to the announcer, Pierre held up a sign saying, “Will you marry me?” but flipped it over to show the message, “Will you marry him?”
The announcer, of course, said “Yes” and the crowd cheered for the happy couple.
