Pair of historic Chimes Street buildings to be renovated

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After purchasing a pair of building on Chimes Street, New Orleans architect Brian Anderson plans to renovate them for apartment units and retail spaces.
According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, Anderson purchased 236 W. Chimes Street, to the left of Geauld Tiger’s, and 244 W Chimes Street for $585,000.
The buildings, built by the prior owner's grandfather around 1929 or 1930, had been in that family's hands for three generations. They are some of the oldest buildings on the street.
“If someone doesn’t invest in that property, it’s going to be torn down and we’ll lose that history,” Anderson told the BRBR.
That's why he plans on turning four one-bedroom units at 236 W. Chimes into two two-bedroom units, and restore the exterior of the building. He plans for those to be available for the fall semester.
And in the second stage of the second-largest investment project to date by Anderon and his wife, renovations will begin in the fall at 244 W. Chimes to turn the building into a mix of apartments and one to two retail spaces on the first floor.
Anderson says he and his wife are looking to take on other renovation projects around LSU.
