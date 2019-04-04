Nephew charged with murder after getting in fight with uncle, hitting him with bat

LIVINGSTON, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE - APRIL 4
Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say one person has died after a family fight on Saturday, March 30.
The fight happened in the 14000 block of Florida Boulevard in Livingston. The victim, identified as Tommy Herrell, 60, was taken to a hospital with head wounds in serious condition. The suspect, Jonathan Herrell, 24, was arrested, and is now charged with second degree murder.
Investigators with LPSO say Jonathan and his uncle, Tommy, got into a verbal altercation that day and Jonathan reportedly hit his uncle in the head with a bat.
Tommy died on April 2.
ORIGINAL STORY
Police say one person is in custody related to an altercation between family members in Livingston Parish Saturday, March 30.
Investigators say a fight between an uncle and nephew broke out at a home located on U.S. 190 when one of the men was struck with an object.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. One person was arrested by police.
No other information has been made public at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
