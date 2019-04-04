NAACP plans to hold event to educate public on proceedings ahead of Blane Salamoni appeal hearing

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The officer who police say fatally shot Alton Sterling in 2016 is set to have an appeal hearing to the Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) plans to hold an event to educate the public prior to the hearing.
Sterling died after being shot by Baton Rouge Police Officer Blane Salamoni on July 5, 2016. His death sparked numerous protests in Baton Rouge.
Salamoni was fired from BRPD on Mar. 30, 2018. He is appealing his firing with the civil service board. His hearing is set for Apr. 16 through 18.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- Attorneys: BRPD email says former officer accused of killing Alton Sterling was ‘borderline nuts’
- One Baton Rouge Police officer fired, other suspended for shooting of Alton Sterling
- Family of Alton Sterling, some lawmakers express disappointment in AG’s decision to not file charges
- GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING: Officer Salamoni’s body camera footage of Sterling shooting
On Friday, Apr. 5, the NAACP, along with other local partners, will gather on the steps of City Hall, located at 222 St. Louis St., at 11 a.m. to educate the community on civil service proceedings and available trauma-related resources.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.