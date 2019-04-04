Mow to Own program continues to fight neighborhood blight

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Paul Mims says an overgrown property next to his home is stopping his family from taking care of their yard. He says it’s also causing safety concerns.
“Being at our age, we get kind of afraid because people break in the house and we are sitting out here. We never know what’s going on,” said Mims.
Mims, who is retired, says he would buy the property, but he’s on a fixed income. However, there’s a program that allows residents to purchase adjudicated properties adjacent to their homes for low prices. The homeowner would have to prove they’ve maintained the property for at least a year. After the city-parish confirms all requirements are met, participants can bid any dollar amount of their choice.
District 10 Councilwoman Tara Wicker pushed the Mow to Own program in 2017. Wicker says the program has been successful since its launch, recently approving ten homeowners to gain ownership of adjudicated properties.
“Oftentimes when we’re trying to deal with blight throughout the community, people are going through the neighborhoods frustrated about that lot that’s been there so many years, I wish that someone will do something with it,” said Wicker.
For more details about Mow to Own and how to participate, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.