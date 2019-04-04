Missing LSU student, woman found dead in apartment believed to have committed suicide

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Citing new evidence, police believe a missing LSU student and a woman found dead at an apartment complex near the university’s campus died by committing suicide.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office says Joy Gentil, 21, and Max Raymond, 19, were found deceased inside the apartment in the 3000 block of Highland Road on Monday, April 1.
Ernie Ballard, a spokesperson for LSU, confirmed to WAFB that Raymond was a second-semester freshman at the university and had been formally reported missing March 30. The coroner says he’s from the capital region.
Gentil was not a student at LSU, according to Ballard. She was carrying a Hawaiian ID, according to the coroner.
The missing person’s report indicates Raymond’s grandfather notified an LSU staff member that he had not heard from his his grandson in three days. An LSU police officer spoke with Raymond’s roommate, who also said he had not seen Raymond in three days.
Preliminary results from the coroner’s office say there were no internal or external signs of trauma, but there was marked cerebral and pulmonary edema (excessive fluid in the lungs and brain) noted. The coroner says the swelling of the lungs and brain seen in these cases can sometimes be consistent with an overdose, but investigators will need to wait on toxicology results to say for sure.
Final autopsy results are still pending.
Toxicology results could take up to four weeks to complete because the EBR toxicology lab is in Indiana.
Authorities received a call on April 1 around 1 p.m. about a man and a woman found dead in an apartment. The bodies were found inside the Highlander Townhomes complex, which is located across from Burger King near the north gates of LSU’s campus.
Police say someone cleaning the apartment found the bodies, and it’s not clear how long they were in the apartment.
BRPD says there were no “obvious signs of trauma” on the two bodies found.
Police have confirmed the two people were temporarily renting the apartment in which they were found dead. They were scheduled to check out sometime Monday, April 1.
