Man wanted for trying to steal from 61-year-old in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are looking for a man accused of trying ti steal thousands of dollars from a 61-year-old man.
Detectives say Garlon D. Batiste is wanted for theft of assets toward a aged/disabled person.
In March 2019, Batiste was seen driving around neighborhoods and passing out flyers about renovations and home improvement jobs.
Batiste contacted a 61-year-old man and quoted him a price for some repairs. Detectives said Garlon drove the victim to multiple financial institutions in an attempt to have him withdraw thousands of dollars to cover the cost of the repairs.
Batiste also tried to persuade the man to refinance his house so he could get additional funds. Investigators believe that Batiste has a history of theft and scamming elderly people.
If you have information on Batiste’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP(7867).
