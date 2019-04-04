Man wanted for questioning in connection with shooting death of teen

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a fatal shooting Wednesday, Mar. 27.
BRPD officials say it happened in the 3100 block of Addison Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim has been identified as Mikeith Johnson, 17, who died on the scene.
Police are now trying to identify someone who is believed to have information about the shooting.
Anyone with info should call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
