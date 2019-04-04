Man not wearing seat belt dies after wreck near Whiskey Bay

IBERVILLE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A man is dead after a wreck on I-10 near the Whiskey Bay exist that happened Sunday, Mar. 31.
Louisiana State Police says just after 10:30 p.m. that night, troopers responded to the two-vehicle wreck on I-10 E in Iberville Parish that claimed the life of Michael Arcemont, 48, of Baton Rouge.
The preliminary investigation by LSP shows the wreck happened as Arcemont was driving east on I-10 in a 2012 Ford Fusion, when for reasons still under investigation, he ran off the left side of the road, hit a concrete guard rail, then swerved back into the road and hit a 2017 Honda Civic.
Arcemont was not wearing his seat belt, troopers say, and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital and died Apr. 2. The driver of the Honda was wearing their seat belt and suffered minor injuries.
It’s unknown if impairment was a factor in this wreck, but standard toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.
The wreck is still under investigation.
