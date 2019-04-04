Man arrested after allegedly raping juvenile victim over period of years

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A 31-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly raping a juvenile female numerous times over a period of several years.
Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say Sean Czwakiel, 31, of Gonzales, is charged with five counts each of first degree rape and oral sexual battery. He was arrested Wednesday, April 3.
The sheriff says detectives began their investigation after a victim came forward, saying Czwakiel raped her several times over several years.
Czwakiel was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where bond has not yet been set.
