LSUS chancellor strongly opposes proposed merger of his school with LaTech

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Officials with Louisiana State University in Shreveport made an official statement Tuesday afternoon regarding a proposed merger with Louisiana Tech University.
Their comments came in response to state Rep. Cedric Glover’s proposed House Bill 470.
The bill presented Friday recommends putting LSUS under the University of Louisiana System umbrella and, subsequently, Louisiana Tech.
LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark said the proposed merger caught him by surprise.
“I nearly ran off the road," he said.
“I’ve known Rep. Glover for many years. I believe that he comes with this in good faith in belief of what he thinks is best for this university and what’s best for the region, I believe him. I just disagree.”
Clark said he agrees with Glover in that more investment should be made in the LSUS campus, but strongly believes merging the university with Louisiana Tech is not the way to do it.
“I gotta tell you if Louisiana Tech were to come over, they would have to have an investment. They’d have to invest.
"So why are we waiting for someone else to come over to put another name outside? We’re not a restaurant. We’re just going to change the name of the restaurant and expect it’s going to be all the same? It’s not going to be.”
Clark also noted LSU-Shreveport’s online program and the amount of money out-of-state tuition students brings into the university.
This is not the first time a proposed merger has been debated.
