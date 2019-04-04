LSU softball travels to Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU softball team is back on the road this weekend, heading to Strakville to take on Mississippi State for a Friday through Sunday series.
The matchup on Friday night is set for 6 p.m. and will stream live on SEC Network+. Saturday and Sunday’s games will air live on ESPNU at 5 p.m. and 3 p.m. Pam Ward will give the play-by-play, while Jenny Dalton-Hill will be the analyst.
The No. 7/5 LSU softball team is going into the weekend 31-7 overall and are in second place in the SEC with a 9-3 record. The Tigers are coming off of their fourth-straight series win, claiming games one and three against South Carolina last weekend.
LSU owns a 54-9 all-time record against the Bulldogs. The teams did not meet in 2018 and have not lost a series under coach Beth Torina. The last time the Tigers lost to Mississippi State was 2005. Under Torina, the team is 12-4. The last time LSU swept Mississippi in Starksville was in 2011.
“They have great offensive players, some players that we will have to worry about in their lineup. They will also have a ton of different looks on the mound; pitcher after pitcher. They all bring something different and it’s tough to prepare for a team like that. They play on a ton of emotion. So we can’t let them get rolling with emotion because they are very tough to beat when that happens," head coach Beth Torina said.
The Bulldogs are coming into the series with a 23-12 record after a 11-2 six-inning run-rule of Jackson State on Wednesday. Mississippi is currently 12th in the SEC with a 2-7 record.
Next up for the Tigers, McNeese State Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Tiger Park.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.