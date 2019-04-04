Live After Five relocated due to weather concerns

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - If you were planning on seeing Chase Tyler Band at the beautiful Galvez Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge this Friday, don't worry, you'll still be able to sing along, but you'll be doing it indoors.
Due to inclement weather, the first spring concert of the Live After Five series will be relocated to the Raising Cane's River Center.
“For the safety of our production and set-up crew as well as our attendees, the Raising Cane’s River Center Ballroom is the perfect option for Live After Five during inclement weather,” Downtown Business Association Managing Director Lauren Lambert-Tompkins stated.
The concert will last from 5 - 8 p.m. on Friday and is free to the public.
Attendees will not be permitted to bring any outside food or beverage into the event. Food and beverage vendors will be available at the concert. Lawn chairs will be permitted inside the ballroom. The popular GymFit Ninja Warrior obstacle course will be setup for kids to enjoy.
Attendees should enter at the main entrance on St. Louis Street.
