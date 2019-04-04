LHSAA Hall of Fame inducts 8 new members

“I did not ever anticipate being a hall of famer, that is why I got into coaching," said Monica. "That was not one of my goals to get into coaching. One of my goals was to coach 50 years, if i possibly could, and hopefully, after the end of next year, I’ll achieve at least that goal. I think the thing I cherish the most is the fact that we did it the right way. We did things by the rules. We did not bend the rules. We played whoever walked through the door and I think we can put our head down on our pillow at night say, ‘Hey, we did the right thing.’”