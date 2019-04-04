LHSAA Hall of Fame inducts 8 new members

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A football coach shooting for 50 years on the sideline was among the latest class inducted into the LHSAA Hall of Fame.
WAFB’s Jacques Doucet was the emcee and five inductees of the inductees were from the area.
Episcopal track and field head coach Claney Duplechin, who’s been named a national coach of the year three times.
Former athletes, Danielle Scott-Arruda of Woodlawn volleyball played in five Olympics and St. Amant soccer star Jason Garey played six years in the pros
St. Charles Catholic’s Frank Monica, who just wrapped up year 49, rounded out the group that also included former LHSAA official Keith Alexander, media contributor Robin Famborough, and former football coaches Ted Davidson and James Waguespack.
“I did not ever anticipate being a hall of famer, that is why I got into coaching," said Monica. "That was not one of my goals to get into coaching. One of my goals was to coach 50 years, if i possibly could, and hopefully, after the end of next year, I’ll achieve at least that goal. I think the thing I cherish the most is the fact that we did it the right way. We did things by the rules. We did not bend the rules. We played whoever walked through the door and I think we can put our head down on our pillow at night say, ‘Hey, we did the right thing.’”
Congratulations to all of the inductees.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.