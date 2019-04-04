‘I kept telling him to stop’: Victims of bail bondsman accused of rape speak out

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Two alleged victims of a Covington bail bondsman accused of first-degree rape, human trafficking and sexual battery are speaking out and – along with police – urging any other victims to do the same.
Tracy Moore and another woman both said James Johnson victimized them at their most vulnerable times, and they never want anyone else to endure what they went through.
In late February, Moore said she went to Johnson in order to bail her son out of jail.
Moore said Johnson found her picture on Facebook then started sending her dozens of text messages, attempting to secure sexual favors in exchange for the cash needed to pay of her son’s bond.
“He sent a picture of myself to me, and said, ‘This picture kept me up all night,’” Moore recalled. “He got vulgar and said he wanted sex, or something of a sexual nature.”
In a text sent Feb. 28, Johnson said the following:
In another text, Moore said Johnson discusses payment for sexual favors:
In yet another, he commented on Moore’s body and requested she send him photos.
FOX 8 has obtained copies of dozens of texts like this from Johnson.
Moore said she deliberately led him on, hoping to set up a sting – which ultimately never happened.
“I could have paid this guy his money,” Moore said. “But the day and a half I had to think about it, I wondered how many people, girls, had gone to jail… and he’s offering this for them to get out.”
Moore said she didn’t have to look far. When her old friend – who doesn’t want to be identified – filled in for her at Moore’s Talisheek convenience store, Johnson stopped by with bail documents for Moore to sign for her son’s bond.
The store’s surveillance video captured footage of Johnson sexually assaulting her friend, Moore said. All the while, the woman said Johnson wore a gun at his side.
“I kept telling him to stop, but the more I told him no, the more determined he was,” the woman said.
Moore said between the text messages and the attack on her friend, she had all the evidence she needed. So, she called her friend Doug Dendinger, who promised to help.
“She’s angry and she wanted this guy held accountable,” Dendinger said. “And she said to me, ‘Help me right away. If he’s doing this to me, I’ll bet this is the way this creep operates.’”
They initially took their complaint to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, but then turned to the FBI, hoping for a quicker response.
The FBI joined forces with Louisiana State Police, who moved quickly to arrest Johnson on March 15.
“There are many people who knew this was going on,” Moore said.
Johnson is now being held on two counts on first-degree rape, two counts of human trafficking and one count of sexual battery. And, investigators believe there could be more victims coming forward, according to Louisiana State Police trooper Dustin Dwight.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” Dwight said. “Troopers do, along with the FBI, expect there to be additional victims who are right now unreported.”
And Moore said she hopes those victims come forward.
“I want these girls to come out and tell the truth,” Moore said. “You’re not going to be in trouble, you won’t go to jail.”
This week, the state insurance department yanked Johnson’s license and issued a cease and desist order, prohibiting him from doing business.
As of Wednesday (April 3), Johnson remained locked up on a $350,000 bond with a no-release order put in place by a St. Tammany Parish magistrate judge.
His attorney, Jim Bates, said the order is excessive and plans to file paperwork Thursday to get the it removed, and the bond reduced.
“Based on my discussions with Johnson, I think the charges can be defended,” Bates said.
Johnson’s son Patrick was also arrested after investigators said they found child porn on his computer.
Anyone with information regarding either of these cases is asked to call Louisiana State Police special victims investigators at 504-310-7000.
