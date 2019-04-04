GOHSEP holds drills to be better prepared for next natural disaster

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) had a busy day Friday, as many state and federal partners come together to prepare for the next potential hurricane or natural disaster.
We’re told they reviewed emergency plans and even brought up a few new possible scenarios in an effort to pinpoint what could be a breaking point. The head of GOHSEP says he wants everyone to know who’s who long before a disaster.
“As we often say, you don’t want to meet your partners and the people you’re going to interact with during a crisis at 2 o’clock in the morning when it’s raining sideways and you’re trying to assist the folks, so the more we can exercise and partner with the locals and our federal partners now, it just makes us that much more prepared in the event of a hazard,” said GOHSEP Director James Waskom.
There’s also a search and rescue drill planned to happen in Plaquemines Parish Friday, April 5 and another one planned for Saturday in Ouachita Parish.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.