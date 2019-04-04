FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain to come overnight and into Friday

The forecast Friday calls for scattered off and on rains through the day, with rain chances set at about 50 percent or so for the viewing area. After a muggy morning start in the low 60s for metro Baton Rouge, highs for most WAFB neighborhoods will make it up to around 80° or so. Saturday’s outlook is “quieter,” but not entirely dry. The Storm Team is posting rain chances at 30 percent Saturday, with a morning start in the mid 60s and an afternoon high in the low 80s.