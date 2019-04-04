FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain to come overnight and into Friday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s been a very busy weather day across the WAFB viewing area, especially for communities along and south of the I-10/12 corridor. Widespread rains of 2” to 4”, with localized bullseyes of 6” or more, have been the major problem. Fortunately for the WAFB region, severe storms have been limited.
As of late Thursday afternoon, it looks like most of the severe weather threat has come to an end for the WAFB area, but we could still see one or two strong to severe storms into the evening hours. Regardless of the severe threats, there’s still more rain to come Thursday evening into the night.
The forecast Friday calls for scattered off and on rains through the day, with rain chances set at about 50 percent or so for the viewing area. After a muggy morning start in the low 60s for metro Baton Rouge, highs for most WAFB neighborhoods will make it up to around 80° or so. Saturday’s outlook is “quieter,” but not entirely dry. The Storm Team is posting rain chances at 30 percent Saturday, with a morning start in the mid 60s and an afternoon high in the low 80s.
Rain with a few storms is likely once again on Sunday. While we do not anticipate a repeat of Thursday’s stormy weather Sunday, one or two strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out at this time. And even Monday looks wet as our next cold front sweeps through the lower Mississippi Valley. We could even see a lingering shower or two early Tuesday morning before the weather finally settles down into Tuesday afternoon.
The First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week (April 10 through 12) is currently a dry one, with afternoon temperatures reaching the 80s. For the time being, the extended outlook calls for a mostly dry pair of days for the following weekend (April 13 and 14).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.