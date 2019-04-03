FFF: Saints and Pelicans will continue to succeed in the coming years under Gayle Benson

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF we focus on Gayle Benson’s successful time as an owner, the American footprint in German soccer, and Seither’s Seafood getting national publicity.
FOOTBALL
Gayle Benson is a neophyte in the sports ownership business. She’s been the sole owner of the Saints and Pelicans for a year now. In that short period of time she’s exhibited a strong backbone running both organizations.
The Saints came oh so close to the Super Bowl under her watch. If not for a blown call, the Black and Gold could’ve been in Atlanta. Coach Payton and Benson lobbied hard to get a new rule legislated on the no-call, and they were triumphant in that regard.
On other side of the spectrum, the Pels have been a mess on the court, but Benson has been steering the team in the right direction in turbulent times.
She smartly didn’t let Dell Demps deal Anthony Davis before the trade deadline, and eventually let the GM go. The national media is crushing Gayle for her inexperience, but she’s showing that they have it all wrong.
She’ll right the ship with a hiring of a new general manager. Back the organization with an influx of cash, and keep them on equal footing support-wise with the Saints.
FÚTBOL
The Bundesliga (Germany’s top soccer league) has an American feel this season. Eight players that call U.S.A home netted a goal this campaign. That includes soccer wonderkid Christian Pulisic.
A ninth American could find the goal before the season ends. Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) is getting quality time in the Bundesliga assisting on two goals. I expect the New York native to be on the receiving end of a goal very soon.
FOOD
If you follow me on social media, you know I have a great affinity for Seither’s crawfish. I think it’s the best in NOLA.
The owner, Jason Seither, is a great cook and knows how to run a restaurant. He’s got a following locally, and now nationally.
Food Network star Guy Fieri taped a recent episode of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" at Seither’s. Smart move by Fieri, because Seither’s star will only get brighter in the future.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.