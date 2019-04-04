Donaldsonville man likely impaired in crash that killed his daughter, troopers say

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana troopers believe a man was impaired during a crash that killed his 7-year-old daughter and seriously injured his other two young daughters.
Shortly after 11 p.m. on April 3, troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 308 south of LA 945 in Ascension Parish.
The crash took the life of a 7-year-old female and resulted in the arrest of her father, Devontae Sanders, 25, of Donaldsonville.
LSP learned the crash happened as Sanders was driving southbound on LA 308 in a 2008 Toyota Camry with his three daughters, ages 7, 4, and 3.
As Sanders navigated a left curve, possibly speeding, his Camry ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle then went into a ditch, hit a concrete culvert, and overturned, according to LSP.
The children were not wearing seat belts during the crash and suffered serious injuries. The 7-year-old and the 4-year-old were transported to a hospital in Donaldsonville for treatment. The 3-year-old was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital.
LSP says the 7-year-old girl died at the hospital.
Sanders was also not wearing a seat belt, according to LSP, and suffered minor injuries. He refused medical treatment on scene.
Troopers believe Sanders was impaired during the crash. A toxicology sample was taken from him and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
Sanders was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center on the following charges:
- Vehicular homicide
- Vehicular negligent injuring (2 counts)
- Reckless operation of a vehicle, unrestrained child (3 counts)
- No seat belt
- Use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging and social networking prohibited
The investigation is ongoing.
