Donaldsonville man likely impaired after crash kills his daughter, troopers say

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana troopers believe a man was impaired during a crash that killed his 7-year-old daughter and seriously injured his other two young daughters.
Shortly after 11 p.m. on April 3, troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 308 south of LA Hwy 945 in Ascension Parish.
The crash took the life of a 7-year-old female and resulted in the arrest of her father, 25-year-old Devontae Sanders of Donaldsonville.
LSP learned the crash happened as Devontae Sanders, 25, was driving southbound on LA Hwy 308 in a 2008 Toyota Camry with his three daughters, ages 7, 4, and 3.
As Sanders drove onto a left curve, possibly speeding, the Camry ran off the roadway to the right. The vehicle then entered a ditch, struck a concrete culvert and overturned, according to LSP.
The children were not wearing seat belts during the crash, and had serious injuries. The 7-year-old and the 4-year-old were transported to Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville for treatment.
LSP said the 7-year-old girl died at the hospital.
The 3-year-old was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge for treatment.
LSP said Sanders was also not wearing a seat belt and has minor injuries. He refused medical treatment on scene.
Troopers believe Sanders was imparied during the crash. A toxicology sample was taken from him and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
Sanders was arrested and booked him into the Ascension Parish Detention Center on the following charges:
- Vehicular Homicide
- Vehicular Negligent Injuring (2 counts)
- Reckless Operation of a Vehicle, Unrestrained Child (3 counts)
- No Seatbelt
- Use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging and social networking prohibited
The investigation is ongoing.
