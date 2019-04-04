On deck: Tigers host Aggies at The Box

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU will host No. 11 Texas A&M in a weekend series beginning Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.
The Tigers (21-9, 6-3) beat South Alabama, 2-0, Wednesday night to win their second game of the week.
The Aggies beat the No. 17 ranked Texas Longhorns Tuesday night in Austin, 9-6.
Texas A&M is 24-6-1 overall this season and 6-2-1 in SEC play.
A&M averages 6.7 runs per game and is hitting .271 as a team with 45 doubles, seven triples and 20 home runs.
A&M’s Leading Hitters:
- Braden Shewmake: . 344 batting average, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs and 31 RBI
- Mikey Hoehner: .320 batting average, 6 doubles, 2 home runs and 19 RBI
- Logan Foster: .311 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 home run and 16 RBI
- Ty Coleman: .308 batting average, 2 doubles, 3 home runs and 22 RBI
- Bryce Blaum: .303 batting average, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs and 14 RBI
LSU is scoring 7.2 runs per game and is batting .278 as a team with 48 doubles, three triples and 27 home runs.
LSU’s Top Hitters:
- Zach Watson: .347 batting average, 11 doubles, 2 home runs and 20 RBI
- Josh Smith: .343 batting average, 7 doubles, 3 home runs and 16 RBI
- Chris Reid: .333 batting average, 7 doubles, 1 home run and 20 RBI
- Antoine Duplantis: .331 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs and 33 RBI
- Daniel Cabrera: .309 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs and 28 RBI
Rankings:
- LSU: Collegiate Baseball 9, Perfect Game 16, D1 Baseball 13, Baseball America 15
- A&M: Collegiate Baseball 11, Perfect Game 11, D1 Baseball 9, Baseball America 14
LSU - Texas A&M first pitch and TV schedule:
- Friday at 7 p.m. (SECN+)
- Saturday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Sunday at 2 p.m. (SEC Network)
