1 dead in mobile home fire in Zachary

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - Crews responded to a deadly fire at a mobile home in Zachary Wednesday night.
The fire happened in the 10000 block of Main Street near Plank Road across from the Tractor Supply Co. around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 3.
Witnesses on the scene say they saw the trailer fully engulfed in flames. Officials confirm one person was killed in the blaze.
The property owner says no one lived in the trailer and that two men were actually in the process of demolishing it.
