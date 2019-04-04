Catholic High longtime track coach Pete Boudreaux announces he is stepping down

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Pete Boudreaux, the longtime track head coach at Catholic High School, has announced he is stepping down, the school reported Thursday.
Boudreaux has been with the school for 51 years, beginning his teaching and coaching career at CHS in 1968. He has led the Bears to 18 state cross country championships, 14 state indoor track titles, and 17 state outdoor track championships.
He has coached 13 individual state champions in cross country. In track, 136 CHS athletes have won 176 events in the state championships, with 23 CHS athletes setting state records.
Boudreaux’s 1975 cross country team compiled a perfect score (15), the first of only two ever recorded in state history.
“It is impossible for me to put into words how thankful I am to the thousands of people who have made this journey so exciting and fulfilling," said Boudreaux. "I thank God, the Brothers of the Sacred Heart and all the teachers, coaches, administrators, students and student athletes who have allowed me to be a small part of this very special community called Catholic High School. The opportunity to spend more time with my precious wife, Pat, and all of our children and grandchildren is something that I truly look forward to. They have all given so much of themselves to allow me to work in my chosen profession. I will never be able to adequately say ‘thank you’ or express the admiration and love that I have for all of them.”
The CHS alumnus from the class of 1959 is a member of the Grizzly Greats Athletic Hall of Fame and Catholic High School Hall of Fame.
Officials said Boudreaux will remain as a faculty member, continuing to serve as the head cross country coach and eighth grade school counselor.
They added CHS has begun a search for a new head track coach.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.