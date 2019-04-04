Catholic High longtime track coach Pete Boudreaux announces he is stepping down

“It is impossible for me to put into words how thankful I am to the thousands of people who have made this journey so exciting and fulfilling," said Boudreaux. "I thank God, the Brothers of the Sacred Heart and all the teachers, coaches, administrators, students and student athletes who have allowed me to be a small part of this very special community called Catholic High School. The opportunity to spend more time with my precious wife, Pat, and all of our children and grandchildren is something that I truly look forward to. They have all given so much of themselves to allow me to work in my chosen profession. I will never be able to adequately say ‘thank you’ or express the admiration and love that I have for all of them.”