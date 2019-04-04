Atomic Burger: Slow your roll Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Atomic Burger just did not realize the big bang they would cause by opening a location near LSU.
The response has been so huge, restaurant workers say they have had to temporarily cut back on their operating hours.
Wednesday night, the line for the Atomic Burger drive-thru had dozens of vehicles in it, stretching through the parking lot and onto a nearby road.
“Alright Baton Rouge,” Atomic Burger workers posted on their Facebook page, “yesterday [Tuesday], we tried to open our doors quietly. It didn’t work. We were slammed. Thank you for the enthusiasm, but we just can’t keep up just yet!”
The post goes on to say that for now, they will be operating on limited hours: from 12 to 3 p.m. for lunch and from 6 to 9 p.m. for dinner.
The is Atomic’s second location. The original Atomic Burger opened on Veterans Highway in Metairie in 2015.
