ASL program launches at Walker High School, hopes to answer shortage of interpreters statewide

WALKER, LA (WAFB) - A sign language program has launched at Walker High School this year to offer a new prospective to students interested in learning American Sign Language (ASL). The class has everything you would expect, from the dry erase markers down to the backpacks scattered across the floor. As the kids settle into the classroom each day, they are not watching the clock tick by. Unlike most classrooms, there’s no talking, and the students are typically laser-focused on their teacher’s every gesture as they try to uncover their hidden meaning.