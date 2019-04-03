Ward 2 Water District in Watson issues boil advisory

WATSON, LA (WAFB) - Ward 2 Water District in Watson has issued a boil advisory, effective immediately.
The district is currently making repairs to the water supply system on Caraway Road off Reinninger Road. To make these repairs, the water pressure will be reduced to below the minimum standard set by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The advisory is limited to homes on Caraway Road between Reinninger Road and Brashears Road and all streets in between, including Twin Oaks Drive, Herman Earnest Road, and Cryer Road. The advisory does not include any of Reinninger Road or Brashears Road.
Anyone with questions can call the Ward 2 Water District at 225-665-5188 or click here.
