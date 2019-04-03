U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalls rechargeable power banks

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - About 4,500 rechargeable power banks are being recalled due to a potential fire hazard.
The distributor of this product, Spector & Co, has received two reports of the power bank overheating, resulting in no property or fire damage.
The products were apparently given away as a free promotional item at various meetings, trade shows and industry conventions between May 2016 and January 2019.
Consumers who have this power bank are asked to contact Spector & Co for a free replacement power bank charger.
There are multiple ways to contact the distributor:
- Call Spector & Co toll-free at 866-215-7991 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday
- Email at recall@spectorandco.com
- Online at www.spectorandco.com and click on Product Recall or www.spectorandco.com/recall for more information
