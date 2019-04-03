U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalls rechargeable power banks

Product recall (Source: WAFB)
By Liz Koh | April 3, 2019 at 11:59 AM CDT - Updated April 3 at 11:59 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - About 4,500 rechargeable power banks are being recalled due to a potential fire hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall on April 2, 2019.

The distributor of this product, Spector & Co, has received two reports of the power bank overheating, resulting in no property or fire damage.

The products were apparently given away as a free promotional item at various meetings, trade shows and industry conventions between May 2016 and January 2019.

Consumers who have this power bank are asked to contact Spector & Co for a free replacement power bank charger.

There are multiple ways to contact the distributor:

