Staff involved in Ponchatoula Jr. High School altercation removed from school

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Schools System says staff members involved in an altercation at Ponchatoula Junior High School have been removed from the school.
On Thursday, video surfaced on social media of an altercation between a student and several teachers following a fight on campus. The video shows a female student being held on the ground by two teachers. One of the teachers can he heard shouting vulgarities at the girl.
Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley released a statement Tuesday saying,
"The individuals involved in the incident have been removed from PJHS following the incident and a thorough investigation is being conducted. We want to ensure that due process is provided for all involved – both students and employees."
After the video surfaced, Stilley publicly apologized for the incident. She also says that due to privacy laws that the district can not release and specific details about employee disciplinary action.
Stilley added, “I personally hope this case will prompt our employees and our students to better align themselves to the core values in which our district strives everyday – Be Respectful. Be Compassionate. Be Great. Our expectation is for all our stakeholders to model our core values every day – even in the most difficult times.”
