Southern falls to Nicholls 4-2

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Nicholls State scored three runs in the first three innings against Southern and held on to win 4-2 to against the Jaguars.
Colonels starter Nick Heckman struck out seven Jaguars in five innings and Alec Paz drove in two runs to lead Nicholls to its fourth consecutive victory.
Southern had eight hits on the night led by Tyler LaPorte and Johnny Johnson.
LaPorte was three-for-five from the plate and scored both SU runs and Johnson was two-for-four with an RBI.
Eli Finney (1-2) started on the mound for Southern and got the loss. He pitched 4.2 innings and gave up three runs (2 earned), six hits, two walks and struck out two hitters.
The first two batters reached base in the ninth inning for Southern, but a double play and popout ended the Jags final threat of the night.
The Jaguars will be back in action Friday night against the Memphis Tigers.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.