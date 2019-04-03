Police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - Police in Denham Springs are urging the public to remain vigilant after a rash of burglaries in the area.
According to a Facebook post from the Denham Springs Police Department, between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, multiple vehicles were broken into in the Denham Estates area near Cockerham Road.
Police believe two men in an older model white four-door Nissan Altima are targeting unlocked vehicles.
A suspicious car matching the description was reported in The Willows subdivision as well, police say.
“We’d also like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to please keep your vehicles locked, and do not leave any valuables in them,” the post says.
Officials say they'll be increasing patrols, but are asking for people to call and report any suspicious acitivity.
