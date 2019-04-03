Plane makes emergency landing on I-10

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - State Police are working a plane crash off of I-10 East near Bluff Road and Highland Road in East Baton Rouge Parish.
A single engine 4-passenger aircraft made a crash landing just before 10 a.m. on I-10 west between the Highland Road exit and Bayou Manchac.
The pilot, James Ritter, of Prairieville, was the only person in the craft, and was treated for minor injuries.
Ritter said he suddenly lost oil pressure and made an emergency landing on the interstate, clipping a truck on the way down. Officials say the truck left the scene.
The aircraft came to rest in the tree line just off the side of the roadway.
Traffic was briefly diverted off the interstate onto Highland Road. The interstate was reopened shortly after.
