Ochsner Medical Complex at High Grove nearly ready to start seeing patients

Ochsner Medical Complex at High Grove nearly ready to start seeing patients
(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | April 3, 2019 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 4:32 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Ochsner Medical Complex at High Grove is nearing completion.

On Wednesday, Apr. 3, WAFB got a sneak peak at the new surgical suites and 10-bed hospital that’s been under construction near the Mall of Louisiana. The complex includes state of the art equipment, even down to copper-infused surfaces and linens, which are proven to resist and even kill bacteria to help prevent the spread of infections.

(WAFB)
(WAFB)

RELATED VIDEO:

New Ochsner facility near Mall of Louisiana to open soon

The surgical suites are in addition to the new medical office building there which opened in January.

(WAFB)
(WAFB)

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.