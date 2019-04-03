Ochsner Medical Complex at High Grove nearly ready to start seeing patients

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Ochsner Medical Complex at High Grove is nearing completion.
On Wednesday, Apr. 3, WAFB got a sneak peak at the new surgical suites and 10-bed hospital that’s been under construction near the Mall of Louisiana. The complex includes state of the art equipment, even down to copper-infused surfaces and linens, which are proven to resist and even kill bacteria to help prevent the spread of infections.
The surgical suites are in addition to the new medical office building there which opened in January.
