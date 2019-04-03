Mother sees Ascension Parish law enforcement in new light

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA (WAFB) - A Prairieville woman says her opinion of her law enforcement agency has changed for the better after an incident between her teenage son.
Brandy Bureau says she awoke early one morning with deputies running though her yard. She realized one of her sons was not in his room.
“I was hysterical. I was like, what is going on where, is my child; then, they came up moments later with him,” Bureau said.
Bureau’s son, 17, matched the description of a suspect deputies were seeking. He fled when deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office approached him; he also had two guns on his body, both Bureau owned legally.
She says she is grateful for the way deputies de-escalated the situation.
“We see on TV see cops being all aggressive and using excessive force in saturations like these and that wasn’t the case, that night, that morning, and I appreciate them for that,” Bureau said.
Sheriff Bobby Webre also commended deputies for their professionalism.
“Those are very complicated and very tense situations which requires the deputy to think deeply about exactly what is going on in that situation, and fortunately this situation turned out the way we hope all situations will turn out where nobody is harmed,” Webre said.
The suspect deputies were seeking, Jermaine Jackson, 20, has turned himself in. Bureau’s son was charged as a juvenile for trespassing on his neighbor’s yard.
