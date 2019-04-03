Mid City Micro-Con celebrates comic books, fantasy

The featured special guest is Ashley Woods, a renowned illustrator and graphic artist who has worked on “Niobe: She is Life,” “Millennia War,” “Ladycastle,” “Tomb Raider,” and more. Woods will talk about the influence of comics and graphic novels in the world. Jason Reeves, Keith Chow, Chip Reece, and Rodneya Hart will also be speaking. Artist for the “Watson and Holmes” graphic series, N. Steven Harris, will also lead a workshop on Sherlock Holmes character design to celebrate the One Book One Community selection, “The Hound of the Baskervilles” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.