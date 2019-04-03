Mid City Micro-Con celebrates comic books, fantasy

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The second annual, free Mid City Mirco-Con will be held Apr. 27 at the Main Library at Goodwood.
This year’s theme is “Building Worlds, Breaking Molds.” Attendees will enjoy a celebration of comic books, characters, fantasy worlds, artists, and of course, the fans. The event will feature discussion panels, a comics and art market, cosplay, workshops, film screenings, games, prizes, and much more.
The event will be held at the Main Library at Goodwood, located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The featured special guest is Ashley Woods, a renowned illustrator and graphic artist who has worked on “Niobe: She is Life,” “Millennia War,” “Ladycastle,” “Tomb Raider,” and more. Woods will talk about the influence of comics and graphic novels in the world. Jason Reeves, Keith Chow, Chip Reece, and Rodneya Hart will also be speaking. Artist for the “Watson and Holmes” graphic series, N. Steven Harris, will also lead a workshop on Sherlock Holmes character design to celebrate the One Book One Community selection, “The Hound of the Baskervilles” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
Dr. Stephen Andes, associate professor of history at LSU, will be at the event to discuss his upcoming book, “Zorro’s Ghost: How a Mexican Legend Became America’s First Superhero,” which delves into the origins of Zorro and the superhero genre.
Other special guests include:
- Antoine GHOST Mitchell
- Taylor Wells
- Kelly Williams
- TaLynn Kel
- Shequeta Smith
- Katie Armentrout
- Jo Hines Jr.
- Daniel Strickland
- Winston Williams
- Chenese Lewis
- Miss OoLaLa
- Ninja Yo Yo Cosplay
- Cajun Moon Creations
- Krewe Du Moon
Guests will discuss their work and topics including world building, diversity, body image, and comics in Louisiana.
The event will also feature a cosplay contest for all ages.
For a full event schedule, cosplay rules, and more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.