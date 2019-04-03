Man arrested for soliciting prostitutes after concerned citizen helps potential victim escape hotel

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after reportedly soliciting prostitutes.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says Kevontae Reed, 23, was arrested Apr. 1 for pandering and solicitation for prostitution. It’s believed he has been soliciting women for sex at Baton Rouge area hotels using a social media site.
Police were made aware of Reed’s activities after a concerned citizen, who had helped a potential victim escape from a hotel, came forward.
Reed was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
