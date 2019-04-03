Man accused of trying to shoot victim in bank parking lot after chasing him around BR

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is facing an attempted second degree murder charge after reportedly trying to shoot and kill someone in the parking lot of Chase Bank on Monterrey Boulevard.
The report from the Baton Rouge Police Department says on Wednesday, Apr. 3 around 1:30 a.m., a man reported a male, later identified as Carl Deandre Houston, 45, had shot at him in the parking lot of the bank. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim, who appeared to be in shock, lying in the parking lot. The victim was able to tell police it was Houston who had shot at him.
The victim reportedly told police that he and Houston had fought at their home on Courtland Drive when Houston supposedly threatened to get a gun. The victim says he left the house on foot and Houston began to chase him in his SUV for about an hour.
The arrest report states Houston was able to catch up with the victim in the Chase Bank parking lot, where he reportedly fired one shot from his vehicle. The victim says he dove onto the ground to avoid being hit and could hear the bullet go by his head. Police say the victim was not shot. They did however observe that the knuckles on his right hand were bleeding. The victim complained of head pain after diving onto the concrete.
Houston then reportedly fled the scene. Police discovered a spent .380 caliber shell casing in the parking lot of the bank about 50 feet from where the victim was originally found.
Police contacted Houston by phone and he agreed to return to the bank, where he was arrested. After being read his rights, Houston reportedly told police the victim had accused him of sleeping with his pregnant girlfriend and that the victim punched him in the face while he was cooking steaks. Houston says he left the house and was headed towards Ponchatoula to stay with family to avoid further confrontations with the victim. He denied chasing the victim or shooting at him.
The report says after police told Houston the bank has security cameras in the parking lot, he began to change his story. He then admitted to chasing the victim and following behind him in his SUV. He says he only followed the victim around the circle on Courtland Circle where they live. He continued to deny shooting at the victim.
Houston is charged with attempted second degree murder.
