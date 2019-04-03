LSU’s Naz Reid named to Freshmen All-America team

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU forward Naz Reid has been named to the 2019 Collegeinsider.com Kyle Macy Freshmen All-America team.
Reid played in 32 games this season and averaged 13.6 points per game for the Tigers.
The Asbury Park, NJ, native led the team with 7.2 rebounds per game and totaled 23 blocks and 25 steals.
Reid helped the Tigers to a regular season SEC Championship and berth in the Sweet 16.
LSU finished the season with a 28-7 overall record and 16-2 in conference play.
2019 Kyle Macy Freshmen All-America Team:
- Robert Allen (Samford)
- James Akinjo (Georgetown)
- Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky)
- R.J. Barrett (Duke)
- Ignas Brazdeikis (Michigan)
- Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy)
- Lamine Diane (CSUN)
- Luguentz Dort (Arizona State)
- Kevin Easley (Chattanooga)
- Adam Flagler (Presbyterian)
- Jayden Gardner (East Carolina)
- Ashton Hagans (Kentucky)
- Jaxson Hayes (Texas)
- Cameron Healy (Albany)
- Tyler Herro Kentucky)
- Tre Jones (Duke)
- Xavier Johnson (Pittsburgh)
- Romeo Langford (Indiana)
- Nick Muszynski (Belmont)
- Kevin Obanor (Oral Roberts)
- Jalen Pickett (Siena)
- Neemias Queeta Utah State)
- Naz Reid (LSU)
- Sam Sessoms (Binghamton)
- Kai Toews (UNCW)
- Coby White (North Carolina)
- Zion Williamson(Duke)
- Camren Wynter (Drexel)
- Alexis Yetna (USF)
- Marcus Zegarowski (Creighton)
