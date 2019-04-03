LSU volleyball, Southern soccer receive Athletes for Hope University award

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Athletes from around the Baton Rouge area were honored at an end of year ceremony Tuesday.
It was a first for the Athletes for Hope University program. The group aims to educate and connect athletes to community service programs in their area. They ask both LSU and Southern to nominate student athletes who find time to make a difference.
“They are so much more than just athletes, they’re excelling on the field, they’re excelling in their sports, but they’re also excelling as role models here in the community. We’re excited to have them represent their respective campuses and really volunteer their time and give service to others,” said Suzanne Potts, director of the Athletes for Hope program.
The two Teams of the Year recipients were LSU volleyball and Southern soccer.
