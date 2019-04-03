LSU holds final practices before spring game

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU football team worked outdoors Tuesday as the preparations continue before the culmination of spring practice Saturday with the annual spring game in Tiger Stadium.
Head coach Ed Orgeron and his staff will have a better idea of who “the guys” are after the spring game, but if you’re a fan hoping to see that new unique RPO offense that the Tigers are supposed to be implementing with passing game coordinator Joe Brady, don’t expect much.
“We’re not going to show everything,” said Orgeron. “It’s going to be a very basic spring game; get our guys out there. We’ll show some things we’ve been doing, but we are not going to open up the playbook in the spring game, spring practice.”
Kickoff for the 2019 National L Spring Game is set for 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.