Louisiana close to groundbreaking model to treat, cure Hepatitis C patients

“We don’t have a cure for the common cold, we don’t have a cure for HIV, but we have a cure for hep C,” said Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rebekah Gee. “But when it came it out, it was the price of a Bentley. You think about a state like Louisiana, with the budget we have, we can’t afford a Bentley for everyone who has this disease, not all 90,000.”