La. Insurance Commissioner issues cease and desist to owners of Scholars First, LLC

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has issued cease and desist orders to the owners of a company that provides bus transportation services to several New Orleans area charter schools.
Investigators with the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) Fraud Division have served the owners and an employee of Scholars First, LLC were served the cease and desist orders for their roles in a fraudulent or misrepresented submission of multiple altered insurance documents including certificate of insurance documents and Louisiana auto insurance identification cards.
Investigators with the LDI’s Fraud Division quickly launched an investigation after several media reports and a fraud complaint filed in late March.
Scholars First, LLC is a Louisiana Limited Liability Company that is owned and managed by Melvin Williams of Gonzales, LA and Jeramy Jackson of New Orleans, LA. Additionally an employee of Scholars First, Trenice Jupiter of Slidell, LA has also been served as her name and mobile phone number appears in four of these fraudulent documents as the representative of two different licensed commercial insurance agencies.
Jupiter is not a licensed insurance producer in Louisiana or any other state or territory of the United States.
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon urges consumers who may have information about any insurance related transaction to call the Department of Insurance Fraud Division at 225-342-4956 or 1-800-259-5300. If callers do not want their names used, they can request that their involvement be kept confidential.
