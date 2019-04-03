THE INVESTIGATORS: Active lawsuit from lender, allegations of unpaid bills raise questions about future of Flambeau Fest

Frustrated fans are not the only ones on the hunt for their money. Now, those who supported the event are coming forward with claims that those behind the festival have fallen behind on their bills. A hotel manager, who chose not the be identified because of his close ties to Ascension Parish, has now come forward, telling WAFB that concert promoter, Mark Miller, and PI Entertainment selected his business as the host hotel for the first-time festival. Two years later, he says he is still waiting on what they owe.