GBR Food Bank close to recovering after taking donation hits

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Feeding the hungry isn’t a task the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank takes lightly.
“Seniors and children really need to rely on a consistent food source and that’s what we try to be,” says Mike Manning, CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
So when the food bank’s supplies get low, making sure families’ needs are met becomes somewhat of a challenge. It’s a constant roller coaster of receiving lots of donations, or none at all. At one point, the food bank only had 1 million pounds of food in stock.
“We were critically low,” Manning said. “When you are talking about inventory being half of what you need it to be, it’s a big challenge for us. It was a crisis.”
That sounds like a lot to most people, but Manning says they try to keep 2 million pounds of food stocked on the shelves.
It's hard to know how many people they'll feed on a monthly basis because the need is constantly changing. Still, they're sending out food by the tons.
“Last month, we ran about 1.1 million pounds of food that we got in and got distributed throughout the 11 parishes that we serve,” Manning said. “We’re turning that product on an ongoing basis.”
The food bank is just now starting to recover after their supply has taken hits in the past few years. Manning says with the flooding in August of 2016, hurricanes, and wildfires, their donations have declined. He also says their food supply comes from Feeding America, as well as individual donations and that they have to buy food to keep up with the need.
“When you look at the cumulative disaster effects that we’ve had, they really suck a lot of the donated product and donated funds, resources out of the communities just nationally,” Manning explained. “So our national donations were challenged to be able to gain access to a product because they were helping others just like we’d gotten help in ’16.”
Manning says it also helps to keep canned goods as a staple to help offset the losses.
The relaunch of their bulk packaging operation is sure to help out with distribution as well. The bulk packaging operations allow the food bank to accept donations in bulk and package the food.
“It allows us to get this donated product that we wouldn’t have access to otherwise that most food banks can’t process now," he said.
After the facility took on 4 feet of water during the flood, the operation went offline. Manning says it’s in its testing phase now, but once they receive clearance from food safety regulatory organizations, they will start giving out items like cereal and pasta in sealed, family sized bags, just like as if it was purchased from a store.
Slowly but surely, the food bank is bouncing back, all the while not skipping a beat to meet the need.
Currently, the GBR Food Bank has between 1.5 and 1.7 million pounds of food on hand. To help the food bank reach the goal of maintaining 2 million pounds of food, donate here.
