FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight risk of severe weather for Thursday

It’s a different story for the morning drive, however, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to begin Thursday morning. Daybreak temperatures will be in the upper 50s, with highs Thursday topping out in the low to mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will be increasing through the day Thursday, with a potential for one or more strong to severe storms by midday and into the afternoon. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has more than half of the WAFB region under a slight risk for severe weather, with that threat mainly running from midday into the evening hours.