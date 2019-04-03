FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight risk of severe weather for Thursday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Clouds began rolling in from the west Wednesday afternoon, but the WAFB region will remain rain free for the evening as temperatures slip down into the 60s.
It’s a different story for the morning drive, however, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to begin Thursday morning. Daybreak temperatures will be in the upper 50s, with highs Thursday topping out in the low to mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will be increasing through the day Thursday, with a potential for one or more strong to severe storms by midday and into the afternoon. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has more than half of the WAFB region under a slight risk for severe weather, with that threat mainly running from midday into the evening hours.
The First Alert Forecast calls for scattered rains Friday, although the day comes with little or no severe weather threat. Rain chances will drop to 30 to 40 percent Saturday, again, with little or no severe weather. By contrast, Sunday looks to be more active, with rain likely through the day. That could include one or two strong to severe storms.
The extended First Alert Forecast carries scattered rains into Monday with a drier pattern returning Tuesday. After that, the forecast remains dry for the rest of the work week into the following weekend.
