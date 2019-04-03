FEMA to remove floodway designation from new Ascension flood maps

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has agreed to remove controversial “floodway” designations from Ascension Parish’s new flood maps, Councilman Bill Dawson said Wednesday.
Ascension petitioned the federal government to redraw the parish flood maps, claiming the existing maps were outdated and inaccurate. Roughly 1,200 people are expected to have their flood rates reduced because of the change, although around 300 will see their rates go up.
Portions of the parish that were not prone to severe flooding had been designated as high-risk flood zones, which drove insurance premiums up. Dawson says the new maps should be more accurate.
But in its revision, FEMA also designated a portion of the parish as a “floodway," meant to restrict construction so that floodwater can flow unobstructed through the parish and drain out. Ascension residents raised concerns about the restrictions, with some saying their properties in the zone never actually flood.
Most residents say they had no clue about the designation until the appeals process for the new map was already over.
“To get hit with all this at one time, with no notice and no opportunity to move, I think they felt helpless,” Dawson said. He coordinated with Sens. Bill Cassidy, John Kennedy, and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves to get the floodway designation removed.
He says FEMA moved “lightning fast" and agreed to remove the floodway designations.
Dawson says he expects the flood maps to be complete and enforceable before the year’s end.
