Denham Springs Girl Scout ‘cookie mogul’ sells over 2,000 boxes of cookies

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - A Denham Springs girl is receiving attention and praises for selling the most Girl Scout cookies.
According to a tweet, Brooklyn Bossom, from Denham Springs’ Girl Scout Troop 10215, out-sold all scouts in 23 parishes across the state by selling 2,519 boxes of cookies.
"That's a lot of sugar," wrote David James Gray, lifestyle editor for The Livingston Parish News.
Bossom was the year's top seller.
A total of 346 girls earned spots in the Girl Scouts Louisiana East’s Cookie Hall of Fame for selling 500 or more boxes, including 33 who sold over 1,000 boxes, according to the West Side Journal.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.