On deck: Tigers host South Alabama at the Box

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU will host South Alabama Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium.
The Tigers (20-9, 6-3) beat Grambling State, 9-0, Tuesday to begin a busy five game week.
South Alabama is 13-14 overall this season and 3-6 in the Southland Conference.
The South Alabama bats came to life against Southern Mississippi Tuesday in Hattiesburg. The Jaguars beat the Golden Eagles 15-6 to snap a five game losing streak.
USA averages 6.3 runs per game and is hitting .256 as a team with 35 doubles, seven triples and 26 home runs.
USA’s Leading Hitters:
- Ethan Wilson: .320 batting average, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs and 25 RBI
- Bennett Shell: .294 batting average, 2 doubles, 2 home runs and 12 RBI
- Carter Perkins: .286 batting average, 3 doubles and 18 RBI
- Kaleb DeLaTorree: .276 batting average, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs and 17 RBI
LSU is scoring 7.3 runs per game and is batting .279 as a team with 48 doubles, three triples and 27 home runs.
LSU’s Top Hitters:
- Zach Watson: .357 batting average, 11 doubles, 2 home runs and 20 RBI
- Josh Smith: .350 batting average, 7 doubles, 3 home runs and 16 RBI
- Chris Reid: .328 batting average, 7 doubles, 1 home run and 20 RBI
- Antoine Duplantis: .325 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs and 32 RBI
- Daniel Cabrera: .309 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs and 28 RBI
This weekend’s SEC schedule:
- Friday: Texas A&M, 7 p.m. (SECN+)
- Saturday: Texas A&M, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Sunday: Texas A&M, 2 p.m. (SEC Network)
