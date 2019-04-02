Cyber security experts warn of scams through text messages

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Scammers are finding new ways to target consumers. Now, in addition to calling, they’re reaching out through text messages, usually with a website.
“If you go on a link, and you start filling out the survey, they can ask you a lot of information, and sometimes people just get carried away and just start typing without thinking what they’re typing in,” cyber security expert Nam Nguyen said.
According to the Better Business Bureau, unlike scammers who threaten over the phone, survey scams ask an array of questions, sprinkling in some questions soliciting personal information.
“If they ask for the birthday, and then a little while later, you know, the name, and then slip in what’s your social security number? See, they try to get a little information at a time when you don’t realize you’re giving out that much,” said Cynthia Albert with the BBB.
While the BBB advises against opening any link, Nguyen said they can’t access your information just by clicking it.
"Most phones like the Apple phones, they're pretty protected. It's really hard to get information off your phone through clicking links," Nguyen said.
Some messages will even include a fake preview of the link.
“They’re trying to bait you and trick you into thinking something’s legit,” Nguyen said.
From mail to emails to phone calls and now texting, scammers are becoming more sophisticated.
"Everywhere that they can get you, they will get you. That's why you have to be on your toes," Albert said.
To find out if a link is legitimate, find it on the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker.
