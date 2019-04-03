2 churches destroyed by fires in Acadiana; causes unknown

ST. LANDRY PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause of two fires in the Acadiana region and a third near Shreveport.
On Tuesday, March 26, the historic St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre burned to the ground.
A second church fire within St. Landry Parish happened a week later, on Tuesday, April 2, at the Greater Union Baptist Church.
Officials have not determined the cause of the fires, and have not said if they are related or intentional.
“We’re certainly looking at all of that, but to determine the cause and to say what the possible cause is, we’re not at that point yet, but certainly we’re looking at all the different angles to look if there’s any relation whether it be an accidental fire or whether it be an incendiary fire," State Fire Marshal Butch Browning says.
St. Landry Fire District #3 Fire Chief Matthew Rabalais says per policy, a fire at any religious institution warrants a very special response.
“Being that it is a church, it is more of a special response so you are seeing a lot more resources deployed for this then you would a normal structure fire," Rabalais says.
A third church, Vivian United Pentacostal, caught fire in Caddo Parish on Sunday, March 31.
Browning added that every fire scene is treated as a crime scene. Investigators are still working to determine a cause.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.